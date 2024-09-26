American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $175,667,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

