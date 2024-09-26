American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

