American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.33% of American International Group worth $152,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

