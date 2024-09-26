American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Up 2.6%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 592,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
American Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
