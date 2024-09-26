Americana Partners LLC Acquires 7,849 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

