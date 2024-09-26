Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.43. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 189,711 shares.

Americas Silver Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$110.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

