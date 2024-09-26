Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,304,199 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $944,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.0 %

TEL opened at $145.78 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

