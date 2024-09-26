Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Oracle worth $1,015,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 773,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,731,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 502,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $70,897,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

