Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.13% of Valero Energy worth $1,090,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

