Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,115,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.51 and a 200-day moving average of $456.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

