Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,421,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304,463 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,167,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in KLA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $772.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $769.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.