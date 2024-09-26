Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.95 Billion Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,779,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,858,566 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of QUALCOMM worth $1,948,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

