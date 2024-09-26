Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $812.51 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $812,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,126,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

