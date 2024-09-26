Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $845.93 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,667 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $845,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average of $190.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.