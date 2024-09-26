Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $855.24 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,811,935 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of United Parcel Service worth $855,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 472,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after buying an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 240,554 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 209,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

