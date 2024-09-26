Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $928 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 987,563 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Prologis worth $927,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

