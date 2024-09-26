Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 345,829 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,833,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

V stock opened at $269.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

