Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $864,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

