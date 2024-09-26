Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 17,263 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,049,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $484.39 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average of $426.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

