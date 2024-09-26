Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 458,794 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,244,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $621.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.07. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $629.18.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

