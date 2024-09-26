Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 53,279 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Southern worth $736,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Southern by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE:SO opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $90.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

