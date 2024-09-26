AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $171.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

