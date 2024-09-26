Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 182.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.37.

Amgen Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $312.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.87. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

