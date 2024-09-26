Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.10. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 38,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

