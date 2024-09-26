Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,875 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $41,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.