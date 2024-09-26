Analysts Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

