Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Verint Systems (VRNT)

9/26/2024 – Verint Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Verint Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 540,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,439. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

