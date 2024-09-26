Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $141.42

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE ARES opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 199.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 722.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after buying an additional 1,526,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

