Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01.
Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.96. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$21.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.93.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
