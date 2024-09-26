Analysts Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT at $73.00

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JSPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

