Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $18.65

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.65.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 608,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

