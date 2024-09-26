Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $119.46

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $106.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

