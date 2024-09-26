Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) PT at $24.64

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $997,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 209,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

