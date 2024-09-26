Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $75.58

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,297,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

