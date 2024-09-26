Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT at $5,400.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,400.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
