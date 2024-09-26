Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $114.18

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.18.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.18 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

