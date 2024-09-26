Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $2.61

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 51.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 101,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

