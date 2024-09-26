Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $15.38

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

TASK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 19.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

