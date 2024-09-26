Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $91.40

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Valaris Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $54.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,884,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Valaris by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

