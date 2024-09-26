Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $112.38

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

