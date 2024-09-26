Analyzing Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entergy and Hallador Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $12.15 billion 2.28 $2.36 billion $9.97 13.01 Hallador Energy $634.48 million 0.59 $44.79 million $0.59 15.02

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Entergy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Entergy and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 2 10 1 2.79 Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $127.81, suggesting a potential downside of 1.50%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Entergy.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 14.75% 10.10% 2.37% Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entergy beats Hallador Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

