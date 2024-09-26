Analyzing Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Uni-Select and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Select 0 0 0 0 N/A Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Uni-Select pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Uni-Select pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Miller Industries pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Uni-Select and Miller Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A $2.20 16.33 Miller Industries $1.29 billion 0.54 $58.29 million $5.73 10.53

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Select. Miller Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uni-Select, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uni-Select and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries 5.55% 20.16% 10.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Uni-Select shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Uni-Select on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom. It operates distribution centers and corporate stores under the BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS, and FINISHMASTER names. Uni-Select Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

