Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 127,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,690. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Free Report ) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

