Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 356,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,427. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

