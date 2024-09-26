Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 356,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,427. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
