Andrew Houston Sells 66,064 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,861. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

