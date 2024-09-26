Andrew Houston Sells 66,064 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
DBX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,861. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
