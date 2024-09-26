Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. Andritz has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

