AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.380 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

