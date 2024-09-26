ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Down 17.3%

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 1,976,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,197,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

ANGLE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of £28.25 million, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 0.22.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Further Reading

