ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) vs. ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Head to Head Comparison

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and ANGLE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 8.57% 12.06% 6.59% ANGLE N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and ANGLE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $8.12 billion 2.88 $612.34 million $8.22 34.54 ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -2.36

Analyst Ratings

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than ANGLE. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICON Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICON Public and ANGLE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 0 11 1 3.08 ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICON Public currently has a consensus target price of $351.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICON Public is more favorable than ANGLE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICON Public beats ANGLE on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

