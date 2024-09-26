ANGLE’s (AGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

ANGLE Trading Down 18.8 %

LON:AGL traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.72 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,297. The company has a market cap of £28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.58.

Get ANGLE alerts:

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.