ANGLE’s (AGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.
ANGLE Trading Down 18.8 %
LON:AGL traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.72 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,297. The company has a market cap of £28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.58.
About ANGLE
